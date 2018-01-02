The White House on Tuesday said President Trump will “keep option open” for new sanctions on Iran and decertifying the nuclear deal in light of ongoing protests in that country.

“We certainly keep our options open in terms of sanctions in terms off singing a waiver later in January,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump previously voiced support for the protests in the streets on Iran, where at least 21 people have been killed during the demonstrations.

Mrs. Sanders said the U.S. agrees that Tehran should stop spending the country’s wealth spreading terrorism in the world and instead spend on improving the lives of its citizens.

“America longs for the day when Iranian will take their rightful place alongside the free people of the world,” she said.

Mr. Trump in October disavowed the nuclear deal with Iran, which required the president to reaffirm the agreement every three months. But instead of reimposing sanctions, Mr. Trump kicked the issue to Congress.

He will have another opportunity to restart sanctions at the next waiver deadline Jan. 12.