President Trump was “very sad” to learn that Sen. Orrin Hatch would retire at the end of the year, said the White House.

“The president certainly has the greatest and deepest amount of respect for Senator Hatch and his over four decades of experience in the Senate,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She would not say whether Mr. Trump would back a GOP successor in what promises to be a hotly contested race in Utah.

Mrs. Sanders said the the president was particularly thankful for the hard work Mr. Hatch, who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, did to help pass the tax cuts.

“The present certainly praises his services and is very sad to see Senator Hatch leave and knows that he will certainly be missed,” she said.