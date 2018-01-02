The Women’s March is facing intense pressure to come out in support of Iranian women protesting the fundamentalist Islamic regime.
Women have become symbolic leaders of the protests, which are entering their sixth day, by removing their hijab in defiance of laws mandating they cover their faces and hair. One image that has gone viral shows a young woman standing above a crowd, waving her jettisoned white hijab like a flag.
The death toll from the anti-government protests rose to 21 overnight, and at least 450 people have been arrested.
The Women’s March is busy rolling out its anniversary protest against the Trump administration and has yet to weigh in on the plight of Iranian women. This year’s flagship march will be held in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. The theme is “Power to the Polls.”
Hundreds of thousands of women marched in Washington, D.C., last year on the day after President Trump’s inauguration.
Users on social media wondered why the feminist movement has not thrown its support behind the protesters in Iran. A spokesperson for the Women’s March did not immediately respond to a request for comment.