The Women’s March is facing intense pressure to come out in support of Iranian women protesting the fundamentalist Islamic regime.

Women have become symbolic leaders of the protests, which are entering their sixth day, by removing their hijab in defiance of laws mandating they cover their faces and hair. One image that has gone viral shows a young woman standing above a crowd, waving her jettisoned white hijab like a flag.

The death toll from the anti-government protests rose to 21 overnight, and at least 450 people have been arrested.

The Women’s March is busy rolling out its anniversary protest against the Trump administration and has yet to weigh in on the plight of Iranian women. This year’s flagship march will be held in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. The theme is “Power to the Polls.”

Hundreds of thousands of women marched in Washington, D.C., last year on the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

Users on social media wondered why the feminist movement has not thrown its support behind the protesters in Iran. A spokesperson for the Women’s March did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To see the feminists of the Women’s March embrace the hijab as a symbol of diversity & empowerment is an affront to many women *forced* to wear it. Those who fetishise the hijab/niqab/burqa ignore the plight of millions of oppressed women.https://t.co/Pg5Yl6RKw4pic.twitter.com/uD6boua2gv — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 1, 2018

The silence from the @womensmarch should really come as no surprise — they also didn’t say a thing when Saudi women gained the right to drive. https://t.co/mva1mJYMfg — Kelsey Harkness (@kelseyjharkness) January 2, 2018

Women are currently risking it all, including their lives, to fight against real oppression in Iran.



Meanwhile, Women’s March is tweeting about how you can fund them in 2018.



I’m guessing this protest doesn’t fit their narrative. #IranianProtestspic.twitter.com/BYmk6HZYgP — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 1, 2018

Women’s March plane on its way to Iran today pic.twitter.com/Xir6yVxPqM — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2017