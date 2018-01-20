Big crowds are gathering in north and south Louisiana as part of women’s marches worldwide to protest President Donald Trump’s policies and focus public attention on issues ranging from sexual harassment to immigration.

On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, men, women and children participated in the marches. In Shreveport-Bossier City, protesters gathered downtown at the Caddo Parish Courthouse. In New Orleans, they converged on green space near City Hall.

The rallies are designed to encourage and empower people to support women’s rights, human rights, civil rights, social and environmental justice and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections.

Last year, events also focused on voter education.