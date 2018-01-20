DOVER, Del. (AP) - Two state agencies have proposed new regulations to expand the scope of legal possession of firearms in Delaware state parks.

The proposals come in response to a state Supreme Court decision in December that invalidated existing regulations limiting firearms in parks under the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s authority and state forests under the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s jurisdiction.

Delaware State News reports that the proposed regulations would allow visitors to legally possess firearms in state parks, wildlife areas and forests unless they are prohibited by law due to a past conviction for a violent crime, active Protection from Abuse Order or mental health commitment.

Public workshops on the proposed regulations will be held in February in advance of a March 12 public hearing in Dover.

