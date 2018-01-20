RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - More than 1,000 people have marched in Richmond as part of women’s marches around the world to protest President Donald Trump’s policies and focus public attention on issues ranging from sexual harassment to immigration.

On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, men, women and children participated in the marches.

Marchers wore bright pink hats, carried signs and chanted anti-Trump sentiments.

“Tell me what America looks like: This is What America looks like!” the crowd repeated. Cheers erupted when a woman ran down the middle of the street, carrying a pink flag with the word “RESIST.”

Stephanie Boim said she brought her teenage daughters and niece so they could “know that their voices can be heard.”

Marches were also being held in Roanoke, Hampton Roads and other locations around the state.