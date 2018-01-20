The White House says it will not negotiate with the Democrats on immigration until the end of the federal government shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that, “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands.”

She adds, “When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform.”

The government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to pass a spending deal.

Sanders says, “Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown,” adding, “This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators.”