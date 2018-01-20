PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tens of thousands of activists young and old flooded Philadelphia’s main thoroughfare on Saturday to show their opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies while also marking the anniversary of rallies in support of women’s rights.

Many marchers in Philadelphia wore pink cat-ear hats as a show of solidarity and carried homemade signs containing anti-Trump statements as they walked through the streets chanting “Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”

The march was among rallies being held around the country and world. The activists were hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Among those taking part in the Philadelphia rally was 64-year-old city resident Miriam Fisher, an accountant who was clad as the Statue of Liberty. She also walked with a crutch to show how “liberty was battered, but not broken.”

Another marcher used the Philadelphia Eagles appearance in Sunday’s NFC Championship game to help make her point by carrying a placard referencing the team’s quarterback and the message: “Nick Foles Respects Women! Go Eagles!”

Kim Sorbello, 44, of Wayne, was among seven women wearing a homemade “RE-SISTERS” sign around her neck. The women, who all live in the Philadelphia suburbs, said they had a “Wine and Sign” party to prepare for the march.

“We have a president who we’re supposed to look up to, who is supposed to represent us, and he’s giving the world a terrible image of America,” said Sorbello, a pharma researcher. Gesturing to the women standing around her, she said, “We represent America.”

Retirees Herb and Maggie Heineman, ages 87 and 81 respectively, took careful steps as they inched closer to the stage set up in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Herb Heineman, a naturalized citizen from Germany who now lives in Lumberton, New Jersey, cut off a reporter who asked if he saw any comparisons between Donald Trump in the U.S. in 2018 and Germany from early in the 20th century.

“Don’t even finish it,” he said, shaking his head. “This is not the kind of country I want to live in.”