ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The federal government is imposing a $3.1 penalty on the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s operators for a previously disclosed mistake involving improperly packed shipments of small amounts of radioactive material sent by commercial air cargo service for.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the National Nuclear Security Administration reduced payments to Los Alamos National Security LLC because of “inadequate management controls” leading to the June shipping incident.

Lab officials previously said the shipments arrived safely at facilities in California and South Carolina and caused no injury but that the mistake was unacceptable and that firings and other personnel actions were taken in response.