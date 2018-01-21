ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Have you heard about the heroic efforts of the man who is working to save the lives of black children in our inner cities?

Or how he destroyed a project by American elitists who used our tax dollars to kill children of indigent people in African countries?

You must have heard of him. Of course, you have.

The mass media relentlessly attack him because he threatens the false narrative they have been spewing for years — that America is an awful country. So they call him a racist, in hopes that you will hate him too.

The radical feminists hate him because he threatens their “right” to base decisions about who lives or dies strictly on what is convenient for them. So they call him a sexist, in hopes that you will hate him too.

Who fights fearlessly for the most vulnerable among us, undaunted by the relentless lies of those who seek to destroy him?

President Trump. And most Americans will never know it.

But the fact remains that in one year, Mr. Trump has done more than any other president in the last 50 years to save the lives of black children. He has done more than any other president in history to end the American holocaust that is abortion. He seeks to end this blight on our nation, which has snuffed out the lives of 60 million children thus far, a disproportionate number of whom are black babies.

The architect of the abortion industry, Planned Parenthood’s racist founder Margaret Sanger, envisioned abortion as the means to control an “ignorant” and “unfit” population. She called it the “Negro Project,” which centered on shaming or forcing black women into sterilization and abortions.

Planned Parenthood has succeeded in active American genocide: Today, about one in every two pregnancies of black women will result in the death of a baby through abortion. (Visit blackgenocide.org for the dreadful statistics.)

Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., has been a tireless voice exposing Planned Parenthood’s continued mass execution of black babies. In her current work through “Civil Rights for the Unborn,” Ms. King reveals that abortion is the No. 1 killer of blacks. She notes that “abortion mills are in predominantly black communities.” Indeed, more than 70 percent of abortion clinics are located in minority neighborhoods.

In her efforts to expose and end the worst racism imaginable, Ms. King has found a great ally in Mr. Trump.

In proclaiming Jan. 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day, the president spoke from his heart: “Today, we focus our attention on the love and protection each person, born and unborn, deserves regardless of disability, gender, appearance, or ethnicity.”

“Much of the greatest suffering in our nation’s history, and indeed, our planet’s history, has been the result of disgracefully misguided attempts to dehumanize whole classes of people based on these immutable characteristics,” he said. “We cannot let this shameful history repeat itself in new forms, and we must be particularly vigilant to safeguard the most vulnerable lives among us.”

The president went on to say, “This is why we observe National Sanctity of Human Life Day — to affirm the truth that all life is sacred, that every person has worth and that no class of people should ever be discarded as ‘non-human.’”

The president’s decisive actions match his words. During his first week in office, he put an end to taxpayer funds being used under the guise of “foreign aid” to fund or promote abortions in other countries. He later championed and signed into law legislation allowing states to defund abortion service providers, including Planned Parenthood.

The president seeks passage of the Pain Capable Bill, which would end late-term abortions nationwide. He is a champion of policies that protect those in the medical community from being forced to participate in abortions against their conscience.

Mr. Trump’s first year also is marked by his commitment to overturn Roe v. Wade through his appointment of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In his address to those gathered for the March for Life this weekend, Mr. Trump promised, “Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence. And that is ‘the right to Life.’”

So the next time you hear people call Mr. Trump a racist, ask them if they support his efforts to end the genocide taking place in our black communities.

Their silence might just reveal the real racists among us.

• Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at [email protected].