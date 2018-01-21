House Republicans vowed Sunday to hold the line in the shutdown standoff and refuse negotiations on illegal immigrant “Dreamers” until Senate Democrats vote to reopen the government.

“We’re waiting for the Senate Democrats to open the government back up,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Mr. Ryan and the leadership team later met with rank-and-file members at the Capitol and outlined the hang-tough strategy.

“That makes sense,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and member of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus. “What I am focused on is doing what we told the American people we would do.”

Meanwhile, negotiations were expected to resume on the Senate side for a short-term spending bill that could allow the federal government to open Monday. Those talks focused on the length of the time the funding would cover, perhaps as short as five days.

Several Republican lawmakers said their party had the upper hand despite polls before the shutdown that showed more Americans would blame President Trump and the GOP.

A filibuster led by Senate Democrats killed a stopgap spending bill that would have funded the government for four weeks and extended the life of the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years.

The resulting shutdown took effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“It is moving in our direction,” said Rep. John Duncan, Tennessee Republican. “More and more American people are realizing it is the Democrats in the Senate who did shut it down.”