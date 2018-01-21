BOSTON (AP) - Nonprofit groups sympathetic to the plight of refugees in America will stage an exhibition, panel discussion, concert and other events in Boston.

Oxfam America says Monday evening’s “Uniting for Refugees ” presentations will be free of charge to the public and begin at 6 p.m. at Boston’s District Hall.

Oxfam says the event coincides with the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s first executive order tightening immigration restrictions.

It will include a performance by Chadwick Stokes, a singer-songwriter and front man for the bands Dispatch and State Radio.

Other events include a display of items that refugees worldwide used in their journeys to safety, and a panel discussion with experts from Oxfam and Amnesty International.