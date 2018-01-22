LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An effort is underway to allow Michigan voters to cast an absentee ballot for any or no reason.

A coalition that includes civil libertarians and political activists filed ballot language Monday with the state. If approved, the next step would be a campaign to collect 316,000 signatures to get the issue on the fall ballot.

The proposed amendment to Michigan’s Constitution would also allow people to register closer to an election and allow straight-party voting.

Under current law, there are restrictions on absentee ballots. A voter must be 60 or older or be out of town on Election Day to get one. There are a few other ways to qualify, but they don’t cover most Michigan residents.