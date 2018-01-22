President Trump proclaimed Monday to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day” to underscore that “all life is sacred,” according to a proclamation issued by the White House that also praises the work of medical providers and elected officials who support the idea.

“Reverence for every human life, one of the values for which our Founding Fathers fought, defines the character of our nation. Today, it moves us to promote the health of pregnant mothers and their unborn children. It animates our concern for single moms; the elderly, the infirm, and the disabled; and orphan and foster children. It compels us to address the opioid epidemic and to bring aid to those who struggle with mental illness,” Mr. Trump said in the statement.

“It gives us the courage to stand up for the weak and the powerless. And it dispels the notion that our worth depends on the extent to which we are planned for or wanted,” he continued.

“I call on all Americans to reflect on the value of our lives; to respond to others in keeping with their inherent dignity; to act compassionately to those with disabilities, infirmities, or frailties; to look beyond external factors that might separate us; and to embrace the common humanity that unites us,” the president concluded.