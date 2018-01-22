BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont immigrant advocacy group says federal agents arrested 14 construction workers at a Colchester hotel.

The group Migrant Justice says the raid last Thursday was the largest action of its kind in Vermont in recent memory by agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Migrant Justice Spokesman Will Lambek says the workers, from Central America and the Caribbean, were part of a construction crew. He declined to name the company that employed the workers.

The Burlington Free Press reports that court documents show ICE pursued the workers after receiving information about a work crew of people who did not have authorization to be in the United States.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said he could not respond to questions because of the government shutdown.