FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are moving quickly on a proposal to award constitutional protections to crime victims.

A House committee on Monday advanced the proposed constitutional amendment to ensure victims have a voice at criminal proceedings of their alleged assailants.

That puts the proposal one step away from reaching the statewide ballot. If the measure clears the full House, Kentucky voters will decide in November whether to add it to the state Constitution. The measure has already cleared the Senate.

Known as Marsy’s Law, the proposal would guarantee that victims have the right to notice of court proceedings, the right to be present at judicial hearings, the right to be heard at pleas and other proceedings and the right to avoid unreasonable delays.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 3.