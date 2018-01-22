Democrats in the U.S. Senate that are thought to be laying the groundwork for 2020 presidential bids opposed a bill Monday that cleared for the federal government to reopen following a three-day shutdown.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California bucked party leaders by voting against the proposal, which passed on a 81-18 vote — setting up a final vote on a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government running through Feb. 8.

The likely contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination said they don’t trust Republicans when it comes to hashing out a legislative fix that protects DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients — young illegal immigrants, also known as Dreamers — from deportation.

“I am deeply disappointed that today’s outcome fails to protect Dreamers,” Mrs. Gillibrand said. “They deserve better from the elected leaders of the only country many of them have ever called home.”

Mrs. Harris said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, did not provide an “iron guarantee” when it came to young illegal immigrants.

“I refuse to put the lives of nearly 700,000 young people in the hands of someone who has repeatedly gone back on his word,” Mrs. Harris said.

Their opposition aligned with the party’s progressive base, which hammered Senate Minority Leader Charles S. Schumer of New York and his leadership team for supporting a spending deal without getting concessions from the GOP on immigration.

“Today’s cave by Senate Democrats — led by weak-kneed, right-of-center Democrats — is why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founded of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “These weak Democrats hurt the party brand for everyone and make it harder to elect Democrats everywhere in 2018.”

“Millions of people — Dreamers and their family members — are hurting and in limbo, not knowing if they can stay together,” Ms. Taylor said.