MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Mallory Moench has been hired by The Associated Press to help cover the Alabama Legislature and state politics.

Moench is a multimedia journalist with experience on three continents. The 12-week assignment to the Montgomery legislative relief position was announced Monday by South Region News Director Ravi Nessman and Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen.

The 24-year-old Moench has reported on politics, immigration and social issues ranging from tenant harassment in New York City to unsafe abortions in New Delhi. She has produced work for The Intercept and The Wire India, among others.

In 2017, Moench focused her reporting on the crisis in Yemen, the president’s travel ban and its impact on the Yemeni-American community.

Moench has an M.A. in journalism from the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism.