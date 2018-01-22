CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho inmate claims authorities illegally prevented him from posting bond because of his citizenship status.

Senobio Padilla-Arredondo, in a lawsuit filed Friday, says he was arrested on Jan. 22, 2016, charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, and his bond was set at $1,250, the Idaho Statesman reported .

The suit claims Padilla-Arredondo’s spouse was told she couldn’t pay that bond the day of his arrest.

Canyon County staff turned away Padilla-Arredondo’s spouse two more times, according to the suit.

County officials could not be reached for comment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against Padilla-Arredondo on March 10, his sentencing day.

There was no detainer in place prior to that date and the suit claims the county’s refusal to let his spouse post his bond was illegal.

Padilla-Arredondo alleges the county has a policy or custom “of detaining inmates solely due to a suspicion of the inmate’s immigration status” or “solely due to the request of an immigration official or agency to hold an individual beyond the period” when the inmate would be released.

The lawsuit claims Padilla-Arredondo was not given due process. Padilla-Arredondo’s claims also include unlawful seizure and false arrest or imprisonment.

