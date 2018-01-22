Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the U.S. will open its embassy in Jerusalem next year, accelerating the administration’s plans for the move after President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Mr. Pence made the announcement to Israel’s parliament.

“In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem — and the embassy will open next year,” he said. “Our president made his decision in the best interests of the United States — but he also made it clear that we believe this decision is in the best interests of peace. By finally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the United States has chosen fact over fiction — and fact is the only true foundation for a just and lasting peace.”

When Mr. Trump made the decision late last year, it was expected that the embassy move from Tel Aviv would take about three or four years.

Several members of the Knesset stood up and interrupted Mr. Pence’s speech. At least one person held up a poster in Arabic. They were surrounded by security and escorted out.

After stops in Egypt and in Jordan, Mr. Pence told Israeli leaders that the Trump administration “appreciates your government’s declared willingness to resume direct peace negotiations with the Palestinian Authority” on a two-state solution.

“I strongly urge the Palestinian leadership to return to the table. Peace can only come through dialogue,” he said.

While compromise is needed, Mr. Pence said, the U.S. “will never compromise is the safety and security of Israel. Any peace agreement must preserve Israel’s ability to defend itself by itself.”