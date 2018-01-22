Court documents related to fires set at St. Catherine University last week reveal a suspect who wanted revenge for U.S. military operations around the globe.

Tnuza J. Hassan, 19, was arrested Jan. 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and charged with felony first-degree arson. A complained filed in Ramsey County District Court details how campus surveillance of a woman in an orange jumpsuit and a homemade hijab led to the former St. Catherine student’s arrest.

“You guys are lucky that I don’t know how to build a bomb because I would have done that,” court documents allege Ms. Hassan said to authorities, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19.

The complaint against Ms. Hassan states that she was motivated after reading stories of attacks on “Muslim land.”

Seven of eight fires set in garbage cans did minimal damage, although one blaze happened in a building with 33 children and eight adults at a day care center.

“She said that her fire-starting was not as successful as she had wanted,” the complaint said. “She said the most successful fire she set was at Saint Mary’s [residence hall] where she set a couch on fire.”

The fire in St. Mary’s was extinguished by a sprinkler system, the Star Tribune reported.

Students also provided police with a letter allegedly written by Ms. Hassan, which included “radical ideas about supporting Muslims and bringing back the caliphate.”

Bail was set at $100,000 by a Ramsey County District Court judge. The suspect was also ordered to surrender her passport.