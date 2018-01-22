Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that Senate Democrats “failed” in their efforts to shut down the government over immigration issues, as lawmakers voted to reopen federal offices.

“The Schumer shutdown failed,” Mr. Pence said in Israel, where he is meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The American people know what happened,” Mr. Pence told reporters. “A minority in the United States Senate chose to shut down the government, denying our soldiers benefits and wages that they earned, denying government services, just to advance an issue pertaining to illegal immigration.”

Now that the government is reopening, he said, “Congress can get back to work advancing the president’s agenda.”

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said of Democrats on Twitter Monday, “Wow. Dems miscalculated big league here.”