CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic senators say they worked with a group of more than 20 senators to reach a bipartisan agreement to reopen the federal government.

Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan released a joint statement Monday after the Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8, in order to end a shutdown that began over the weekend.

Shaheen and Hassan said the negotiations once again have affirmed there’s substantial common ground between both parties on critical priorities, such as strengthening the military; combatting the opioid crisis; continuing the Children’s Health Insurance Program; and protecting immigrant “Dreamers,” more than 700,000 younger immigrants brought into the country as children.

Senate Democrats dropped their objections to the temporary funding bill in return for assurances from Republicans that they will soon take immigration and other issues.