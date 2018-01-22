President Trump said Monday he was glad that Senate Democrats gave up their spending fight and allowed the federal government to reopen.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

While lawmakers have three weeks to find a solution to protecting young illegal immigrants from deportation, Mr. Trump said the White House will make a long-term deal with Democrats on immigration “if, and only if, it is good for our country.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration is “pleased to see Sen. Schumer accept a deal that President Trump put on the table from the beginning.”