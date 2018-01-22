The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that cargo planes traveling from five countries in the Middle East will have their shipments more heavily scrutinized, CBS News reported.

Airports in Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will all have to comply with what’s known as Air Cargo Advanced Screening — ACAS — a more thorough examine of cargo boarding the plane.

The information TSA will look for includes where the item came from, who sent it and what’s in it. An official told the network that the extra screening comes as a result of terrorist threats toward the U.S.

These countries were also part of the “laptop ban” last year that restricted what electronics passengers could bring into the cabin. Any item larger than a cellphone was not permitted.