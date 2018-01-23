CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate Health and Human Services Committee is considering a bill aimed at addressing sharp increases in health insurance premiums.

About three-quarters of those in the state’s individual market saw their premiums drop or remain flat this year because they’re part of the state’s expanded Medicaid program or get federal subsidies. But about 25,000 people who pay the full cost are facing increases averaging 52 percent.

Republican Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford proposes putting Medicaid recipients into a separate risk pool. But Republican Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said Tuesday the bill should be put aside until lawmakers decide whether to reauthorize the Medicaid program.

A commission is recommending reauthorization but moving participants into a managed care plan.