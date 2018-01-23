Hawaii Gov. David Ige said it took him nearly 20 minutes to tweet out a message addressing an errant ballistic missile warning this month because he couldn’t access his own Twitter account.

“I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords,” Mr. Ige, a Democrat, told reporters after his annual State of the State address Monday when asked to explain his delay, The Washington Post reported.

“I was in the process of making calls to the leadership team both in Hawaii Emergency Management as well as others,” Mr. Ige added. “The focus really was on trying to get as many people informed about the fact that it was a false alert.”

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency mistakenly sent out a cellphone alert at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 13 warning of an imminent missile attack, briefly causing residents to panic before an official retraction was issued 38 minutes later.

Mr. Ige knew by 8:09 a.m. that the missile warning had been issued by mistake, but it ultimately took him another 15 minutes before his official Twitter account alerted the public.

“There is NO missile threat,” the @GovHawaii account tweeted at 8:24 a.m., 17 minutes after the Emergency Management Agency’s erroneous alert.

Mr. Ige said his Twitter credentials have been added to his cellphone “so that we can access the social media directly,” The Post reported.

The errant missile alert was sent to cellphone throughout Hawaii this month after an employee “pushed the wrong button” during an emergency agency shift-change, the governor said previously.

“On behalf of the State of Hawaii, I deeply apologize for this false alert that created stress, anxiety and fear of a crisis in our residents and guests,” Mr. Ige said afterwards. “I can personally assure each and every resident and visitor that steps have already been taken by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to ensure that a situation of this type never happens again.”