FBI Director Christopher Wray will have a new chief of staff in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report on Tuesday.

James Rybicki, who also served as chief of staff to former FBI Director James Comey, sent in his notice last month that he planned to step down in order to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

“While this is an exciting move for the whole Rybicki family, Jim will be dearly missed by the FBI family — and by me personally. His many years of dedication to the Bureau and (Justice Department), his level-headed judgment and earnest professionalism, and his steady good cheer have been an asset to us all and have contributed greatly to the safety and security of our nation,” Mr. Wray said in a statement.

CNN reports that Zachary Harmon, a lawyer at the Washington firm King & Spalding, will take over when Mr. Rybicki leaves.