A petition in Florida to restore voting rights to nonviolent felons reached the required number of signatures Tuesday to appear on the ballot in November.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner announced that the petition had reached the 766,000-signature threshold necessary to be added to as a proposed constitutional amendment.

The Voting Restoration Amendment would reinstate nonviolent offenders’ ability to vote after they have completed their prison sentence, parole and probation. Those convicted of sexual or violent crimes would remain excluded from voting.

“Knowing that we’ve actually sent in over a million petitions and that people have answered the call to have a more inclusive democracy is just overwhelming,” Sheena Meade, director for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, told liberal publication Think Progress.

Her husband, Desmond, was convicted of a felony over 10 years ago and has also been fighting to restore the rights of nonviolent offenders.

The ballot language for this amendment was approved in April. It will appear as Amendment 4 on the statewide ballot, the Tampa Bay Times reported. If 60 percent of voters support the measure in November, it will be added to the state’s constitution.