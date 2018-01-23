First lady Melania Trump will not travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump, CNN reported Monday.

She was originally expected to join the president for the trip in a show of support for her husband, but her spokeswoman told CNN that “scheduling and logistical issues” made it difficult for her to attend.

Mr. Trump’s attendance was also in question late last week after the government shutdown briefly, but Congress passed a spending bill on Monday, which the president signed, providing funding through Feb. 8.

He is set to attend the conference later this week.

Mrs. Trump has not made any public statements since the Wall Street Journal story concerning a payment to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels,” broke a few weeks ago. Ms. Clifford was paid for her silence concerning an alleged sexual encounter she had with Mr. Trump in 2006. Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged the payment during the campaign.