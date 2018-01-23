Vice President Mike Pence will begin a campaign blitz this week for Republican candidates in the mid-term elections, with about 30 campaign events already on his schedule, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

Mr. Pence will be fundraising and campaigning for House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates, including an appearance on Feb. 2 in western Pennsylvania for Republican House hopeful Rick Saccone, who’s been endorsed by President Trump in a special election to be held in March.

The GOP holds a 238-193 advantage in the House, with four vacancies, and the party of the president usually suffers losses in the midterms. Thirty-one Republicans and 15 Democrats have announced their retirements so far this year.

“We’re long on accomplishments and short on getting credit for them right now, and that’s what midterms are about,” the official said. “And it’s our responsibility. We’re not the victim here. The onus is on us to go make the case to the American people that the policies are working.”

Mr. Pence plans to spend half of the day on Friday at the Republican National Committee office in Washington, calling donors, the official said. He also has to hold a fundraiser for the National Republican Senate Committee.

Mr. Pence is wrapping up a trip to the Middle East, due to return to Washington early Wednesday.