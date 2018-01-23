Neil Diamond has announced his retirement from touring due to complications associated with the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

The “Sweet Caroline” singer was recently diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder, and his current condition had made it difficult for him to travel and perform on a large scale basis, according to a statement posted on his website Monday.

Mr. Diamond, 76, has canceled up his upcoming performances based on his doctors’ advise and has retired from touring effective immediately, the statement said.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” Mr. Diamond said in the statement. “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

Mr. Diamond had been scheduled to perform in Australia and New Zealand this March as part of the 50th Anniversary tour he launched last year to commemorate a half-century since his debut single, “Solitary Man.” He wrapped up a wave of European dates in the fall, and he performed publicly as recently as last month during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” Mr. Diamond said. “My thanks go out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you,” he added, referencing the refrain from “Sweet Caroline,” a Top 10 hit for Mr. Diamond in 1969 and one of the singer’s most popular songs.

Mr. Diamond was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and he’s set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Grammys ceremony this month.