BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) - Some residents are demanding their Pennsylvania town abandon plans to have local police help enforce federal immigration laws.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports demonstrators flooded the Bensalem Township Council meeting Monday night, saying a proposed alliance between local police and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would lead to racial profiling and would divide the community.

Bensalem township officials say the partnership would come into play only in cases for which an officer would normally make an arrest, not for minor infractions. ICE officials say alliances with state and local police make immigration enforcement more consistent.

If approved, Bensalem would have the first Pennsylvania police agency partnered with ICE under a specific legislative program. ICE now has these types of agreements in 18 states with 60 law-enforcement agencies.

