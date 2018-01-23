Arlington County Police on Tuesday arrested three teenage suspects who are accused of stabbing a man Monday after an argument.

The suspects are 16 and 17 years old, and have been charged with participating in a gang, malicious wounding, and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding. The three remain unidentified because they are juveniles.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday, when an unidentified male was walking on the Four Mile Run Trail. Police say the suspects approached the victim and argued, before stabbing him and running away.

Upon arriving at the scene near the 3400 block of South Glebe Road, police say they performed first-aid on the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, before Alexandria Fire Medics transferred him to George Washington University Hospital. The injuries were reportedly serious, but the victim is expected to live.​​

The Arlington County Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact the Department’s Gang Unit, or to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Solvers Hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).