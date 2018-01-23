President Trump is headed Wednesday to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to tout the success of his “America first” agenda wrangle investment in the U.S. said White House officials.

“We are going to the World Economy Forum to tell the present’s story and tell the world that America is open for business,” said Gary Cohn, chairman of the president’s economic council.

Mr. Trump will be the first president since Bill Clinton to attend the annual gathering of the world leaders and the most powerful business from around the globe.

The crowd at Davos mostly has a globalist mindset that is considered at odds with Mr. Trump’s populist agenda.

“As the president has said, America first does not mean America alone,” said Mr. Cohn.

The president is expected to hammer home his message that trade “needs to be fair and reciprocal” and that international trade rules must be enforced against cheaters, said Mr. Cohn.

He said that there cannot be free and far trade “if countries are not held to the rule.”

Mr. Trump also will be building alliances for national security issues including confronting North Korea, Iran and the Islamic State, said National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.