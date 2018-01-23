President Trump announced Tuesday his intent to nominate 12 federal judges, his 10th round of judicial nominations since he took office one year ago and faced an unprecedented amount of vacancies on the federal bench.

His list Tuesday included one circuit court pick, attorney John B. Nalbandianfor the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as eight district court nominees.

The announcement also comes less than a week after the Senate Judiciary Committee cleared 17 judicial nominees, setting them up for a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

In his first 12 months in office, Mr. Trump had 20 federal judges confirmed, outpacing President Obama, who only had 14 judges confirmed during his first year.

That record has thrilled conservatives, who say Mr. Trump is building an army of young conservative-leaning judges who will fill the federal bench for years.