The White House said Tuesday it will leave it up to the House Intelligence Committee to release a memo alleging bias at the FBI and Justice Department involving the infamous Steele campaign dossier and surveillance warrants obtained by the Obama administration.

“We certainly support full transparency,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “It sounds like there are some members in the House that have some real concern with what’s in that memo, and feel very strongly that the American public should be privy to see it.”

She stopped short of saying the White House was urging the committee to release it, saying only that she hasn’t seen the memo.

Republicans on the committee last week provided the four-page memo to all members of Congress. Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, and Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, have said the information was gleaned from document provided by the FBI and Justice.

Lawmakers who’ve seen it say the information is alarming, but some of the material is classified, and members are divided on releasing it to the public.

The memo reportedly focuses on the Democrat-funded dossier, which contains salacious allegations about President Trump that he’s dismissed as phony, and information about a surveillance warrant taken out under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act against Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

Although she hasn’t seen the memo, Mrs. Sanders said the president doesn’t need to sign off on its release. She said the White House is willing to leave it up to the “reliable individuals” on the House Intelligence Committee.

“We feel like they should play that role. If it doesn’t happen, we can address it at that point,” she said. “If they make that decision, that would be something the president wouldn’t need to be involved in.”