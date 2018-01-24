The Oregon State University’s student government is weighing the removal of a self-described “ethno-nationalist” accused of placing racist bumper stickers on the cars of local activists.

Andrew Oswalt, 27, was arrested Monday and charged in connection with plastering bumper stickers containing the N-word on cars belonging to members of Showing Up For Racial Justice group while they gathered off campus last June in Corvallis, Oregon.

“Racism is a horrible disease. You catch it from [expletive],” the bumper stickers said, according to Lt. Daniel Duncan of the Corvallis Police Department in Benton County, The Oregonian reported.

Authorities recently received a tip identifying Mr. Oswalt as one of two suspects sought in connection with the incident, and last week the police found the same stickers while executing a search warrant at his residence, the report said. He was taken into custody Monday on accusations of two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and was booked in the Benton County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bail.

Mr. Oswalt was arrested hours after the campus newspaper published an article that called him as a self-described member of the “alt-right,” a far-right political movement associated with racist ideologies including white nationalism, and revealed efforts to remove him from the student government, the Associated Students of Oregon State University (ASOSU).

On the heels of his arrest, calls for Mr. Oswalt’s ousting are more apparent than ever.

“His words and actions are morally reprehensible,” said Simon Brundage, the student ASOSU’s president. “When someone on our student government espouses bigoted, disturbing views, it is plainly unacceptable,” he told The Oregonian on Tuesday.

Mr. Brundage and his colleagues plan to vote as early as Wednesday on removing Mr. Oswalt from the student congress, where a two-thirds vote is required to expel a member for “disorderly conduct,” The Oregonian reported.

“This is an extraordinary situation,” Mr. Brundage said. “We’ve all been taken aback.”

Mr. Oswalt declined to comment on the specifics of his criminals case, but he claimed that police are involved in “an extremely politicized attempt at character assassination,” The Oregonian reported.

The ASOSU congress includes a 25-seat student house of representatives and a 12-seat senate, according to The Oregonian. Mr. Oswalt was elected to a one-year term in house last March, and he currently works as a graduate teaching assistant in chemistry at Oregon State, its report said.