Cecile Richards is stepping down as president of the Planned Parenthood after more than a decade at the head of the nation’s largest abortion provider.

BuzzFeed News first reported the story, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood said Ms. Richards, 60, “plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting” next week.

Pro-life activists reacting to the news said Ms. Richards‘ legacy will be one of “death and destruction.”

“She leaves broken lives in her wake,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said in a statement, adding that the departure is “evidence of the collapsing abortion industry.”

Ms. Richards was named president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 2006.