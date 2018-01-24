President Trump said late Tuesday that if there is no funding for his border wall, then there will not be a deal for DACA recipients.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!” Mr. Trumptweeted, referring to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The New York Democrat reportedly offered Mr. Trump the funding for a border wall in their meeting last Friday prior to the government shutdown. A Politico report on Tuesday, however, said Mr. Schumer pulled the offer since Mr. Trump turned him down the first time.

Lawmakers have until March 5 to put protections in place for DACA recipients — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will have a vote on the floor by the Feb 8 spending deadline.