No one is thinking too much about their carbon footprint at the World Economic Forum, now underway in Davos, Switzerland. The hosting organization has a formal sustainability policy that vows to “limit our environmental impact” and addresses such issues as climate change and deforestation.

But wait. The number of private jets that have arrived in the pristine Alpine resort town has spiked 355 percent in the last few days. More than 1,000 aircraft have landed at a quartet of regional airports near Davos at an average daily rate of 218, according to Air Charter Service, which supplies these luxury jets to elite travelers on six continents. The normal rate of arrival at these four airports is 65 per day.

“Unlike other popular events for private jets — such as the Super Bowl or Champions’ League final — the World Economic Forum is unique for the industry in that we receive bookings from our offices all over the world, rather than just one or two locally. In the past couple of years, along with flights arranged through our European offices, we have had bookings from our Hong Kong, India and U.S. operations. No other event has quite such a global appeal,” says Andy Christie, director for executive jets at the company, which is based in London and has 20 offices worldwide.

“Top countries involved in terms of arrivals in and departures out of the airports were Germany, France and the U.K. The U.S. came in fourth spot with 41 arrivals and 51 departures. Russia and United Arab Emirates were also in the top 10 most popular, out of more than 30 countries in total,” adds Mr. Christie.

For those who wonder, former Vice President and climate alarmist Al Gore is attending the events in Davos, though there is no word on his method of travel.

TRUMP ON A MISSION IN DAVOS

President Trump has a distinct mission when he arrives Thursday at the World Economic Forum, where protesters already are hanging around brandishing signs that read “Trump Not Welcome” and other rude comments. Not much could dissuade the president from remaining on message and on task, however. One veteran observer says he’s bringing along his signature “America First” message, with much intent and purpose.

“I think that’s why he’s going to Davos, to take the message into the lion’s den. And it should be quite a confrontation,” former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John R. Bolton told Fox News prime-time host Laura Ingraham.

“I think coming off this triumph of the Democratic collapse on the budget confrontation, the tax cuts in December — I think it’s time to build up some momentum,” Mr. Bolton said, noting that the president faces a spate of predictable negative polls, including new opinion research released this week by U.S. News and World Report that found that 58 percent of assorted global and political leaders disapprove of Mr. Trump.

“This doesn’t tell us there’s something wrong with Donald Trump. It tells us there’s something wrong with the Europeans. I mean, one of the reasons that we’re down in Europe in particular is the new revelation that Donald Trump is not Barack Obama,” Mr. Bolton observed.

Ms. Ingraham had her own take on Mr. Trump.

“He’s boldly defending America on the world stage, and he stating that he’s uncomfortable with some of the globalist policies along the way. Of course they hate that,” she said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S FAVORITE MEDIA

“The ties between the media and the abortion industry go deep. For proof, look no further than the 280 awards Planned Parenthood has bestowed upon the media — including 10 this year,” writes Newsbusters.org analyst Katie Yoder, who tracked the organization’s “Media Excellence Awards” meted out on Monday, which was the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Planned Parenthood insists the journalists produced “fact-based, professional and unbiased journalism. Among the awardees: Bustle, Vogue, The Village Voice, Essence and National Geographic Explorer.

“Journalism is a form of activism and it should be respected as that,” Cecile Richards, the outgoing president of the organization, tweeted in the aftermath of the awards.

RONNA’S CHEERFUL REMINDER

The level of confidence that is flourishing in the GOP is not something that the Democratic Party needs at the moment. But it is real and authentic, and bolstered by the fact that the Republican Party has raised an unprecedented $121.4 million and counting, and has no debts.

“The Republican National Committee is in the best position we’ve ever been going into a midterm. We’ve raised the most money, but we’ve also had voter training across all 50 states. We plan on playing in every single race, and we have so many more resources than the Democratic National Committee,” Ronna Romney McDaniel, the cheerful RNC chairwoman, tells Fox News.

“We feel good about our data and our ground game and our message — what President Trump has done to make people’s lives better. What are Democrats going to run on? Resist, obstruct, shut down the government? They don’t have a message to run on. So when voters go in November, they’re really going to ask themselves, ‘Am I better off under this president and under Republican leadership?’ And I feel good about that,” Mrs. McDaniel observes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 90 percent of Americans are aware that a federal government shutdown was recently underway; 97 percent of Trump voters, 95 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of independents and 93 percent of Democrats agree.

• 37 percent of Americans say Democrats in Congress are “the most to blame” for the government shutdown; 89 percent of Trump voters, 80 percent of Republicans, 35 percent of independents and 7 percent of Democrats agree.

• 33 percent say President Trump is to blame for the shutdown; 3 percent of Trump voters, 8 percent of Republicans, 30 percent of independents and 58 percent of Democrats agree.

• 17 percent are unsure who gets the most blame; 6 percent of Trump voters, 8 percent of Republicans, 25 percent of independents and 12 percent of Democrats agree.

• 13 percent say Republicans in Congress are the most to blame; 1 percent of Trump voters, 3 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of independents and 24 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 21-23.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin