THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) - Plans to remove old tanker train cars from a rail line in the Adirondacks have been halted by Hudson River flooding.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that plans to remove the cars sitting between North River and Tahawus were halted because river flooding deposited tons of ice on the rail line to the south.

The Saratoga & North Creek Railway had to close the line because of the ice. Railway officials say the cars’ owner, Union Tank Car Co., still plans to take them away when conditions allow.

The storage of the cars has drawn the ire of government officials and advocacy groups concerned about environmental problems they could cause in the state forest preserve.

The railway says the cars have been cleaned and carry no hazardous materials.

