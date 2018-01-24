President Trump said Wednesday he would be happy to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller and would do it under oath, but cautioned that he will listen to the advice of his lawyers.

“I’m looking forward to it actually,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “Just so you understand. There’s been no collusion whatsoever. There’s no obstruction whatsoever. And I’m looking forward to it.”

The president said he’s looking at answering questions from Mr. Mueller within two to three weeks, “subject to my lawyers and all of that.”

“I would love to do it,” the president said.

Mr. Trump said he does worry about actions of the FBI, such as 55,000 missing texts messages between agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were having an affair and disparaging the president.

“That’s a lot of texts,” the president said. “You just sort of look at that and say ‘what’s going on?’”

Noting that the agents discussed “insurance policies” to apparently prevent Mr. Trump from winning the 2016 election, the president said, “You’ve got to be concerned.”