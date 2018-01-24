Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not inform President Trump or the White House about his FBI interview until days later, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

White House counsel Don McGahn first heard about the interview after being notified by then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Two agents arrived at the White House to interview Mr. Flynn on Jan. 24, and he did not have a personal lawyer in the room with him, according to NBC News. He met with the agents alone.

Ms. Yates informed Mr. McGahn that Mr. Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, and feared he could be blackmailed. Mr. McGahn then told Mr. Trump, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about the meeting the same day he learned of it, according to NBC.

Mr. McGahn was also unaware of any misconduct on the part of Mr. Flynn, who later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during that interview.