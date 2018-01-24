Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni praised U.S. President Trump on Tuesday for speaking the truth about Africa.

Mr. Museveni was apparently referring to alleged comments by Mr. Trump calling Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “sh—hole countries” during an Oval Office meeting on immigration earlier this month.

The African Union, a group representing the continent’s countries, and African ambassadors to the United Nations strongly condemned the alleged comments and demanded a retraction. Mr. Trump has denied using the vulgar language and rejected accusations that he is racist.

Regardless, Mr. Museveni said the U.S. president is right about the continent’s shortcomings.

“The third purpose for integration is strategic security. Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly,” the Ugandan president tweeted Tuesday. “Africans need to solve their problems. You can’t survive if you are weak. It is the Africans’ fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?”

Mr. Museveni made similar comments during a speech Tuesday to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

“America has got one of the best presidents ever: Mr. Trump. I love Trump,” he said. “I love Trump because he talks to Africans frankly. I don’t know if he’s misquoted or whatever, but when he speaks I like him, because he speaks frankly.”

The National Resistance Movement leader, who was involved in rebellions that toppled dictators Idi Amin and Milton Obote, has been in power for more than three decades. Uganda’s parliament removed presidential term limits in 2005, paving the way for him to be president for life, CNN reported.