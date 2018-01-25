President Trump tried to dispel “rumors” of a strained relationship with Great Britain Thursday as he arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to a rock-star reception.

Meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr. Trump told reporters, “the prime minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don’t necessarily believe that.”

“There was a little bit of a false rumor out there, I wanted to correct it,” Mr. Trump said, turning to Ms. May. “We have great respect for everything you’re doing. We love your country.”

He told reporters, “I have tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she’s doing. I think the feeling is mutual from the standpoint of liking each other a lot.”

Mr. Trump has had a somewhat strained relationship with Ms. May over issues such as counterterrorism and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Ms. May told the president Thursday, “We continue to have a really special relationship between the U.K. and the United States. We face the same challenges across the world. We’re working together to defeat those challenges.”

“It’s been great to see you again,” she told the president.

Attendees held up their cellphones and swarmed toward Mr. Trump as he entered the conference hall. Asked by reporters if he hoped to be received warmly at the forum, Mr. Trump gestured to the crowd following him and said, “I already am. Take a look — you tell me.”

Asked about his message to the world’s financial and political leaders, Mr. Trump said, “Peace and prosperity.”

Mr. Trump will deliver a major economic address to the forum in Davos on Friday, when he’s expected to give a robust defense of his tax and trade policies.