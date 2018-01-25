President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. won’t give more financial aid to the Palestinian Authority unless Palestinians agree to peace talks with Israel.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Switzerland, Mr. Trump said the U.S. has a “great proposal” for Middle East peace, but the Palestinians need to cooperate in talks.

“We give them hundreds of millions of dollars a year,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “Why should we do that as a country, if they’re doing nothing for us? The money is on the table.”

The president said Palestinian leaders “disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them” during Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to the Middle East.

“That money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re going to have to want to make peace, or we’re going to have nothing to do with them any longer. They have to respect that the U.S. has given tremendous support” to the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet with Mr. Pence, angered that Mr. Trump announced in December a plan to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a city claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr. Trump said the move should help the peace process because “we took Jerusalem off the table.”

“The hardest subject they had to talk about was Jerusalem … we don’t have to talk about it anymore,” he said. “Respect has to be shown to the U.S., or we’re just not going to go any further.”

In a speech to the Israeli parliament earlier this week, Mr. Pence revealed plans to speed up the embassy move from Tel Aviv, to be completed in 2019. Mr. Trump said the U.S. anticipates having a “small version” of the new embassy open sometime next year.

Mr. Netanyahu, in his first face-to-face meeting with Mr. Trump since the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, said the move “recognizes history.”

“This is an historic decision that will be forever etched in the hearts of our people for generations to come,” the prime minister told Mr. Trump. “People say that this pushes peace backward; I say it pushes peace forward. Peace can only be built on the basis of truth.”

Mr. Trump agreed, saying of the peace process, “I helped it.”

The president said he hopes Palestinians still want to make peace with Israel.

“I hope sound minds are going to prevail,” the president said. “We want to create peace and save lives. It’s many years of killing people, it’s many years of killing each other. They have to be tired and disgusted of it.”

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said earlier this month that Mr. Trump’s decision on Jerusalem was encouraging “the Israeli occupation to consolidate its occupation and apartheid regime.”

“Now, he is threatening to starve Palestinian children in refugee camps and deny their natural rights to health and education if we don’t endorse his terms and dictations,” Mr. Erekat said of earlier threats to cut off U.S. funding. “Instead of treating the Palestinians with fairness, President Trump has chosen a game of blame rather being an honest broker.”