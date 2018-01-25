LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Arkansas has accused a former database manager for the Department of Veterans Affairs of trying to sell the personal information of veterans and VA employees.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says an indictment unsealed Thursday charges 32-year-old Phillip Hill of Benton with attempted trafficking of social security numbers and other counts.

Hiland says Benton allegedly offered to sell the personal data of veterans, their dependents and VA employees for $100,000 to a law enforcement source.

Hill was fired on Dec. 6, but claimed he could still get the information. Authorities later found a VA computer in Hill’s home. Hill was arrested before he could sell the data.

An attorney who has represented Hill in the case, Christophe Tarver, didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.