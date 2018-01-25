BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of about 600 foreign farmworkers, including some who staged a strike over working conditions at a blueberry farm in northwestern Washington last summer.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle by farmworker advocate Columbia Legal Services and Schroeter Goldmark & Bender includes 70 workers who were fired after they went on a one-day strike to protest what they said were poor working conditions and lack of medical care for an ill co-worker, The Bellingham Herald reported .

That co-worker, 28-year-old Honesto Silva Ibarra of Mexico, died at Harborview Medical Center Aug. 6. He was among workers brought to Sarbanand Farms near Sumas under the H-2A visa program, which allows farms to hire seasonal laborers when they can’t find enough U.S. workers to do the job.

The complaint against Sarbanand Farms, its owner Munger Brothers in California and labor contractor CSI Visa Processing USA alleges violations of federal and state labor laws.

Tom Pedreira, an attorney for Sarbanand and Munger, told the newspaper Thursday that “the companies will vigorously fight the allegations in the complaint, which will be shown to be untrue and without merit.”

An email to CSI Visa Processing from The Associated Press wasn’t immediately answered.

Columbia Legal Services lawyer Joe Morrison called those brought in under the H-2A visas the “most vulnerable and least protected farmworkers” in the country, saying they had fewer legal rights than workers in the country without permission.

The suit alleges that the workers believed they would be financially harmed unless they followed the company’s labor demands.

A top manager at Munger told them once they arrived at Sarbanand that they had to be in the field every day unless they were on their death bed, the lawsuit claims.

Sarbanand Farms fired the men on Aug. 5, after they went on strike. Workers were given one hour to leave under the threat that police and immigration authorities would be called, according to the lawsuit.

The workers’ complaints at the time included: not having enough water (or having only warm water) while working in hot weather and smoky conditions because of nearby wildfires; food that was poor-quality or in small portions (workers were charged $12.07 a day for food); and expired visas that had yet to be renewed, despite the farm promising extensions.

Working for 12-hour shifts in such conditions, workers suffered symptoms of heat stress that included dizziness, headaches and partial face paralysis, according to the lawsuit.

In his criticism of the H-2A program, Morrison said flaws included that the visas tied workers to one employer, so they stay for fear of losing the paycheck their families depend on and because they don’t want to be blacklisted from future work for complaining about working conditions.

The attorneys who filed the lawsuit don’t represent Ibarra’s family or estate, Morrison said, nor does the lawsuit allege that his death was caused directly by working conditions.

